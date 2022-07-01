Gun Lake Casino donates $4,000 to Allegan County Sheriff's Department K-9 unit

The future of the K-9 unit at the Allegan County Sheriff's Department is getting a boost thanks to a donation by Gun Lake Casino.
Gun Lake Casino is donating $4,000 to cover the cost of K-9 training, according to a Facebook post from the casino Friday.
The department currently has four dogs, but three of them are set to retire in the next few years.
Health issues has left the K-9 unit down a four-legged officer as early as March.
Two of the other three are scheduled to retire in the next three years.
The donation will help the one remaining K-9, Thor, to participate in a five week training program.
►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.
Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.