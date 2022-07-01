Gun Lake Casino donates $4,000 to Allegan County Sheriff's Department K-9 unit

The department currently has four dogs, but three of them are set to retire in the next few years.

The future of the K-9 unit at the Allegan County Sheriff's Department is getting a boost thanks to a donation by Gun Lake Casino.

Gun Lake Casino is donating $4,000 to cover the cost of K-9 training, according to a Facebook post from the casino Friday.

With Law Enforcement Appreciation Day coming up on Sunday, we are honored to donate $4,000 to the Allegan County Sheriff’s Department for training of three-year-old K9 Thor and his new handler, Deputy Scott Vereeke. The new tandem will be undergoing a five week training together in March! 💙 Posted by Gun Lake Casino on Friday, January 7, 2022

The department currently has four dogs, but three of them are set to retire in the next few years.

Health issues has left the K-9 unit down a four-legged officer as early as March.

Two of the other three are scheduled to retire in the next three years.

The donation will help the one remaining K-9, Thor, to participate in a five week training program.

