Gun Lake Casino guest wins nearly $300K playing blackjack

WAYLAND, Mich. — One Gun lake Casino guest had a reason to celebrate Wednesday after winning over $280,000 playing blackjack.

The winner, a local from Wayland, had an exact match while playing blackjack with Ace King versus Ace King and both suited spades.

The $288,443.30 progressive jackpot is the second largest table games progressive jackpot won at Gun Lake Casino and the largest amount paid to one individual without being split among other players.

The winner chose to remain anonymous.

According to the casino, once a guest wins the jackpot, it will start over with funds already contributed from a reserve jackpot. The new amount is currently over $50,000.

