Gun Lake Casino hosting 3 hiring events this month

WAYLAND, Mich — Gun Lake Casino is hosting multiple hiring events in June and is looking to hire new employees for its $100 million expansion that is scheduled to open at the end of summer 2021.

The casino is looking to fill positions in multiple departments, such as food and beverage, table games, slots, cage, operations and security.

“Gun Lake Casino is excited to introduce a variety of career opportunities to West Michigan job seekers. We pride ourselves on setting industry standards for starting wages, comprehensive benefits, educational opportunities and more,” said Jose Flores, vice president and general manager for Gun Lake Casino.

“There is no better time to begin a career in the entertainment industry. As the casino continues to expand, so do the opportunities for our team.”

Below is a schedule of events:

Tuesday, June 15 at Grand Rapids Downtown Market from 3 to 8 p.m.

at Grand Rapids Downtown Market from 3 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, June 16 in Gun Lake Casino’s Harvest Buffet from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

in Gun Lake Casino’s Harvest Buffet from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, June 28 in Gun Lake Casino’s Harvest Buffet from 4 to 9 p.m.

All hiring events will follow the casino’s COVID-19 policies, including social distancing and mask wearing for non-vaccinated applicants.

