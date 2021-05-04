Gun Lake Casino increases minimum starting wage to $14 an hour, looks to hire 200 new employees

The company is hosting three recruitment events in June.

WAYLAND, Mich — Gun Lake Casino (GLC) announced Monday that it has increased its minimum starting wage by more than 30% as it looks to recruit new team members for its $100 million expansion.

Effective June 1, 2021, the starting wage for all non-tipped positions will be $14 an hour, and tipped positions will start at $7.40 per hour plus tips.

“The Gun Lake Tribe recognizes that the past year has presented all of our team members with unique circumstances and an ever-changing environment,” said Tribal Chairman Bob Peters. “We are proud of our team members for pushing through every challenge while continuing to provide superior service and maintain a safe environment.”

Additionally, as part of its $100 million expansion – which is scheduled to open at the end of summer 2021 – GLC is looking to employ more than 200 new workers. The company is hosting three recruitment events in June to fill those positions.

Below is a schedule for the upcoming recruitment events:

Wednesday, June 2: Four Points Hotel by Sheraton (3600 East Cork Street Court, Kalamazoo). 3-8 p.m.

Four Points Hotel by Sheraton (3600 East Cork Street Court, Kalamazoo). 3-8 p.m. Saturday, June 5: Gun Lake Casino’s Administrative parking lot (1123 129th Avenue, Wayland). 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Gun Lake Casino’s Administrative parking lot (1123 129th Avenue, Wayland). 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesday, June 15: Downtown Market (435 Ionia Avenue SW, Grand Rapids). 3-8 p.m.

According to GLC, positions are open for multiple departments including food and beverage, table games, slots, operations, security and more.

Additional information can be found here.

Related video:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.