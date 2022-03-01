Gun Lake Casino goes blue and yellow in support of Ukraine

The popular Wayland casino is showing its support for Ukraine.

WAYLAND, Mich. — Gun Lake Casino in Wayland is lighting up in the colors of blue and yellow in support of Ukraine.

On Monday, the casino changed its exterior lighting to the colors of the Ukrainian flag in hopes of bringing awareness and support to the country.

“The Gun Lake Casino has decided to express our support for the people of Ukraine by lighting the exterior of our building blue and yellow, representing their national flag," Gun Lake Casino said in a statement on Tuesday. "Our hope is that as people drive by, they see the blue and yellow colors and they and pray for the people of Ukraine.”

The Russian invasion of Ukraine continues to ramp up in scale as millions of Ukrainians are displaced.

Russia began its invasion of the sovereign country of Ukraine in the early hours of Thursday, Feb. 24. Since the beginning of the invasions, half a million Ukrainian civilians have fled the country while many more seek refuge underground.

Landmarks across the world have lit up blue and yellow in solidarity with Ukraine, including The Opera House in Sydney, Australia, the Eiffel Tower in Paris, France, and the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, Germany.

President Biden is expected to address the conflict at length in his State of the Union Address on Tuesday night.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.