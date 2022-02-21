Gun Lake Casino to update COVID-19 restrictions Tuesday

Masks will be highly recommended but not required beginning Tuesday morning. Food and drinks will also be allowed at game tables.

WAYLAND, Mich. — Beginning Tuesday at 8 a.m., masks will no longer be required for visitors at Gun Lake Casino.

They will still be highly recommended for both guests and employees, and free masks will be available to anyone who wants one.

In addition, food and drinks will be allowed at table games in the casino.

The casino's "Play It Safe" policy follows recommendations by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the State of Michigan and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS).

The following initiatives will still be in place at Gun Lake Casino:

Smoking remains prohibited in all indoor spaces.

The Poker room will not re-open at this time.

Sanitizing wipes remain available to Guests & Team Members.

Alcohol-based sanitizing gel will remain available to Guests & Team Members.

Continuance of our daily electrostatic cleaning of high touch surfaces.

Masks will be available free of charge to anyone that chooses to wear one.

This policy update comes as COVID-19 continues to decline across Michigan. Many schools in West Michigan have lifted their mask mandates, and the CDC is considering updating their mask guidance in the coming weeks.

For more information on Gun Lake Casino's Play It Safe policy, click here. To learn more about COVID-19 in Michigan, click here.

