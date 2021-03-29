Gun Lake Casino provides year’s supply of hygiene kits for Exodus Place

Exodus Place exists to provide development and rapid re-housing for men in need.

WAYLAND, Mich — Gun Lake Casino, a supporter of Exodus Place, has provided the funding needed to purchase a year’s supply of hygiene kits for men facing homelessness in the Grand Rapids area.

“Gun Lake Casino recognizes that vital organizations, like Exodus Place, have experienced a loss of funding for critical care donations due to the Coronavirus pandemic,” stated Sal Semola, president and chief operating officer of Gun Lake Casino. “We are proud to support Exodus Place and their mission of empowering men and providing the tools needed to overcome homelessness. We sincerely hope that our donation contributes to the success of many.”

Each year, Exodus Place provides hundreds of free hygiene kits to welcome their new members. The kits provide essential items, such as hair care products, items for shaving, dental supplies, ChapStick, body soap and more. The men receiving assistance at Exodus Place are at greater risk for homelessness, poor health conditions, and are challenged with limited access to medical care and other necessary services.

Exodus Place exists to provide development and rapid re-housing for men in need. By participating in their membership program, members have access to a variety of essential services, including transitional housing, case management, medical care and support, spiritual advising, clothing services, education, Alcoholics Anonymous (AA), MRT, member activities, a points program, GED preparation, workforce development and even a barbershop.

“We are extremely excited to be partnering with Gun Lake Casino and to be providing hygiene items to the men we serve,” said Robb Munger, president and CEO of Exodus Place. “At Exodus Place, the first step to a new member's development is to restore their dignity and pride, and Gun Lake Casino is helping us do that. They are making a positive impact on men in need.”

Related video:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.