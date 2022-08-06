Gun Safety: How to properly lock your firearms, keeping them out of reach of minors

Police say gun locks can keep children from using or playing with them. These locks can be bought at many stores.

WALKER, Mich. — Unfortunately, unintentional shootings happen to children of all ages.

Just recently, a 13-year-old boy from Grand Rapids was fatally shot by his friend over the Memorial Day weekend. As conversations about guns continue across the country, law enforcement is explaining the importance of keeping guns locked away, so they won't be used by children.

"It’s important to keep them locked up because if children or anyone who doesn't have the respect for them get a hold of them, they could discharge them in an unsafe manner or put the public at risk,” said Detective Luke Biel of the Walker Police Department.

Biel said gun locks are a safe way to keep firearms from being used by children. Additionally, he said they can be bought in just about every store.

"You can purchase a gun lock. There's a lot of options and different price ranges around $20. You can get a simple lock for your pistol like at Amazon, Durham's or Cabela’s,” said Biel.

Gun locks are safe. However, it is important to use them correctly to ensure the firearm can’t be used by someone who isn’t owner of the firearm.

Biel said his department is handing out free gun locks at various events throughout the summer.

Below is a safety demonstration of how to lock your gun properly:

