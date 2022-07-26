Gun violence roundtable shares experiences of all kinds in Kalamazoo

A group of bipartisan parents, students, law enforcement officers, faith leaders and elected officials in Kalamazoo for a roundtable hosted by Governor Whitmer.

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Governor signed an executive directive in Kalamazoo following a roundtable with community members focused on combating gun violence.

It was more than a half hour of people from all different backgrounds sharing their concerns and suggestions, plus at least two families whose lives have been forever changed by gun violence.

"I just want to get it out there," said 12-year-old Enijah Roberson, with tears in her eyes. Her father was shot and killed in March 2020 in Kalamazoo, and now she uses her pain to make change and speak at events like Tuesday's.

"He was shot and killed by a man that didn't have no heart," she added. "My dad had 22 shots in him, he was shot 11 times."

Roberson sat alongside a group of bipartisan parents, students, law enforcement officers, faith leaders and elected officials in Kalamazoo for a roundtable hosted by Governor Gretchen Whitmer. The group discussed public safety and gun violence prevention measures, and shared their stories about why they were there.

"He lured Maggie to his dorm room and shot her, and then he shot himself," Martha Omilian said to the group.

She was describing the 1999 death or her daughter, Maggie Wardle, who was shot and killed at just 19 years old by an ex-boyfriend inside a dorm room at Kalamazoo College.

"We're here to talk about domestic violence and gun violence and that interconnection," said Rick Omilian. "We're here because we don't want that to happen to anyone else. Since Maggie has died, we've worked hard to try to prevent that."

Others spoke about the affects of mass shootings on their kids, hunting laws, psychology and even those who worked or want to work in law enforcement.

"We're recognizing that it's not just one aspect of what's happening, but multiple that are contributing to the climate that we're all addressing," said Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. "Not talking about it is not an option, we've got to keep our communities safe."

"The over-arching issue is violence and intolerant people, and Governor, I can't thank you enough for making me part of this," said retired law enforcement officer, Alan Marble.

The executive directive signed by Governor Whitmer Tuesday will direct state government departments and law enforcement agencies to coordinate and invest all available federal resources into crime and gun violence intervention and prevention. You can read the directive here.

