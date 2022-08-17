Person injured after road rage turns into exchanged gunfire in Wyoming

This is the fourth road rage incident involving guns 13 ON YOUR SIDE has reported on in about a month.

WYOMING, Mich. — A person was sent to the hospital with a gunshot wound after a road rage-type incident turned into exchanged gunfire in Wyoming, the Police Department confirms.

The incident happened a little after 5 p.m. in the 4100 block of Byron Center Avenue, near Lemery Park.

The individual who was hit by a bullet was later released from the hospital with minor injuries.

Police say the other involved individual is not currently in custody. The investigation is still ongoing.

This is the fourth road rage incident involving guns 13 ON YOUR SIDE has reported on in about a month.

On July 16, a woman was shot in Grand Rapids around 3:18 p.m. on Temple Street and Eastern Avenue SE. She suffered non-life threatening injuries.

On July 17 in Ottawa County, two people were fighting in the roadway on 136th Ave near Riley St. The 911 caller stated that one subject had a gun and that a shooting may have taken place, however no shots were fired, and an arrest was made.

On July 19 in Mecosta County, a 55-year-old man was arrested and charged with Assault with Intent to Murder after allegedly firing upon a vehicle that passed him on the road.

