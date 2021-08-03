GVSU planning for in-person fall semester

Mantella encouraged community members to continue following heath and safety protocols and to “take advantage of the vaccine when you have the opportunity.”

ALLENDALE, Mich — Grand Valley State University plans to have all Lakers back on campus and in the classroom for the fall semester.

GVSU President Philomena Mantella wrote a letter to the campus community Monday, stating that the school is “planning for full campus operations” in the fall. These operations include regular campus housing, student services and student life activities, Mantella said.

“The success of the scientific community in developing and deploying vaccines raises the expectation that we will be able to have typical campus operations for the Fall semester,” Mantella wrote. “…We will take stock of events and lessons learned to continuously improve the Grand Valley experience, and we will operate consistent with any public health guidelines that may be in effect at that time.”

Most classes at GVSU have been online since after the Michigan outbreak began a year ago.

