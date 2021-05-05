GVSU police asking for help in identifying male subject

ALLENDALE, Mich — The Grand Valley Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a male subject.
The department said they need to speak with him in reference to an ongoing investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to contact GVPD at 616-331-3255 or via the LakerGuardian app.
