x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Grand Rapids's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Grand Rapids, Michigan | WZZM13.com

Local News

GVSU police asking for help in identifying male subject

The department said they need to speak with him in reference to an ongoing investigation.
Credit: GVPD

ALLENDALE, Mich — The Grand Valley Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a male subject.

The department said they need to speak with him in reference to an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact GVPD at 616-331-3255 or via the LakerGuardian app.

Related Articles

Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.