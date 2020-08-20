GVSU releases updated plan for fall 2020 semester

According to the new and updated rules released Thursday, the university has developed a partnership with Spectrum Health to control the virus.

ALLENDALE, Mich. — Thursday, Grand Valley State University sent out its updated plan for the fall 2020 semester as it pertains to the current COVID-19 pandemic.

GVSU is going forward with on-campus classes with move dates set for Aug. 23 through the 27. According to the university, more than 5,000 will move into campus on those days.

To combat COVID-19, GVSU has made an action committee from faculty and staff to monitor the health and safety of students and the campus community.

According to the new and updated rules released Thursday, the university has developed a partnership with Spectrum Health to control the virus.

Spectrum Health will operate a COVID-19 call center for GVSU. The phone number is 833-734-0020. The university wants everyone to be tested for COVID-19 before returning to campus.

Randomized testing of 1,500 people on campus will begin two weeks after the start of classes and continue throughout the semester.

There will also be some changes for how class are structured this semester.

To minimize travel, classes that can be delivered remotely after Thanksgiving break should do so and final examinations will be conducted remotely.