GVSU responds to grievances about their dining services

ALLENDALE, Mich. — Students have taken to social media to share grievances with Grand Valley State University's dining options. University officials have responded to the concerns.

"We fully recognize the dining experience has been challenging this semester — and we continue to work on enhancing the experience every day," the school's post read.

The University stated employment shortages are the reason for the lacking services in their dining halls.

Officials also said student employments are at a low, with only 358 students currently employed, while their number is typically at 1,000.

GVSU says they've taken multiple steps to combat the problem, including increasing Campus Dining pay rates during the pandemic.

"An aggressive incentive plan was introduced and continues with signing bonuses ($100) and completion for working throughout the semester and year (up to an additional $1,500)," they wrote.

Since instating the incentive program, only 110 students have sought employment through the University.

The staffing levels have forced the school to modify their venues and operating hours for meals. The University says they have rotated menus as much as possible throughout the semester.

The officials also pointed to several programs organized throughout the semester, including five meal truck visits and free giveaways.

Students and staff are invited to ask questions and share concerns and suggestions with Campus Dining on Tuesday, Jan. 25 from 4 to 5 p.m. in Kirkhof Hall, room 1104. All attendees are asked to RSVP to gvsufood@gvsu.edu by Tuesday at 11 a.m.

