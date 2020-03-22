ALLENDALE, Mich. — The Grand Valley State University College of Liberal Arts and Sciences donated about 90,000 gloves to Spectrum Health as healthcare providers are working to secure more personal protective equipment.

Michelle DeWitt, a lead lab supervisor in the chemistry department, said she hopes the gloves can held keep nurses and doctors safe while they care for the local community.

Saturday, a small group of volunteers loaded the gloves onto a Spectrum Health truck, but DeWitt emphasized they all stayed 6-feet apart.

About 330 boxes were collected from the chemistry department and another 120 boxes were collected from other science departments.

GVSU has suspended in-person classes for the rest of the semester as a way to limit the spread of coronavirus. The university also postponed its spring commencement ceremony, which was scheduled for the end of April.

More stories on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.