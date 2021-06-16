GVSU shows off new health facility expansion

The expansion features laboratories with interactive walls and floors, 3D imaging and virtual anatomy models.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Valley State University showed off the school’s new Daniel and Pamella DeVos Center for Interprofessional Health, which opened its doors in May.

Housed on GVSU’s Pew Campus, the center uses advanced technology to provide hands-on learning for students. The five-story building includes 17 classrooms and 12 laboratories that have modern simulation programs. Some labs feature interactive floors and walls.

“Our simulation spaces were designed to be forward thinking and relevant for the next 25 to 50 years,” said Katie Branch, director of simulations. “The spaces have room to grow and the technology in them is cutting-edge, so it will be relevant in the future.”

Students are able to use virtual anatomy models and 3D imaging to dissect and study examples of both healthy patients and patients with health conditions.

GVSU officials say the expansion will affect the quality of care people in the community get by providing a state-of-the-art education for future health professionals.

“The completion of this building is the apex of Grand Valley’s Health Campus expansion, further enabling the university’s leadership as the primary talent pipeline for frontline health professionals and nurses in West Michigan and our state,” said GVSU President Philomena Mantella. “The DeVos Center for Interprofessional Health will allow cross-disciplinary innovation and collaboration that will keep Grand Valley graduates at the forefront of their professions.”

A dedication ceremony for the center is scheduled for Nov. 3.

