GVSU to become cashless campus

ALLENDALE, Mich. — Grand Valley State University is on its way to becoming a cashless campus. Instead of dispensing money, ATMs will accept cash in exchange for a credit card, free of charge.

More than 80 percent of transactions on campus are already digital.

School leaders say skipping cash not only reduces security risks, but also has health and safety benefits.

The process of converting to cashless should be completed by December.

