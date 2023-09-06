Grand Valley State University warns students of data breach that could affect personal data

Grand Valley State University announced that some students may have had their personal data compromised after a third-party vendor experienced a data breach.

ALLENDALE, Mich. — Grand Valley State University (GVSU) students are being warned that their personal data may have become compromised due to a data breach experienced by a third-party vendor.

This data breach affects colleges and universities around the country.

GVSU sent an email to current and former students Wednesday morning, warning them that their data may have been compromised.

The third-party vendor, National Student Clearinghouse (NSC), is used by GVSU to communicate information about student enrollment to the U.S. Department of Education. The university notes that the majority of colleges in the United States use NSC to communicate student data to the education department.

NSC says that an application the vendor uses to send and receive data was the source of the breach.

GVSU says that the NSC informed them that Social Security Numbers, date of birth and transcript information were not exposed in the breach.

The email notes that it was sent to all students who were listed by NSC, but says that not all recipients were affected by the breach.

GVSU Associate Vice President and University Registrar, Pamela Wells, sent the email to students warning of the breach and provided some direction on what to do next if your personal data has been compromised:

"As a precautionary measure I recommend monitoring your credit report for unusual activity. Information about credit monitoring can be found at https://www.annualcreditreport.com/index.action.

Grand Valley State University takes data security very seriously. I deeply regret any inconvenience or concern this may have caused you. Should you need additional information, please do not hesitate to contact the Registrar’s Office at 616-331-3327 or regdept@gvsu.edu."

