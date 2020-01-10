GVSU's 'stay in place' order expires Thursday

The university issued the order two weeks ago amid a spike in COVID-19 cases among students and staff.

ALLENDALE, Mich. — Grand Valley State University's 'stay in place' for all students living on or off campus in Allendale will expire Thursday night.

The university issued the order two weeks ago amid a spike in COVID-19 cases among students and staff. Just before the order, the GVSU reported the biggest COVID-19 school outbreak in state. The second largest school-related outbreak at that time was at Central Michigan University.

The stay at home order started on Sept. 17 and will end at 11:59 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 1.

The students were ordered to remain in their designated residence at all times for 14 days. They were not permitted to return to their home address unless it was an emergency. President Philomena Mantella said violations of the 'stay in place' order went against the student code of conduct, but that officials first line of action wasn't discipline.

The number active cases on campus has steadily been going down over the last few weeks. According to GVSU's data dashboard, there are 122 active cases of COVID-19. The positivity rate over the last seven days has been under 1%.

