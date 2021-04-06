Gypsy Goddess Fest returns at new location

It's a fun festival with a focus on wellness.

Perhaps you’ll find some peace of mind this weekend at the sixth annual Gypsy Goddess Festival. Always the first weekend of June, it kicks off Friday, June 4, 2021, and runs through Sunday, June 6, with a focus on wellness.

It’s not your everyday festival. It offers yoga, sound healing, drum circles, food trucks, entertainment and much more. Organizers are expecting about 100 vendors, fewer than in years past because of the pandemic.

Last year would have been the festival's first year at a new location but it was canceled in 2020 because of COVID. After being at the Saginaw County Fairgrounds for five years, this year will be its first time at a new location, the Allegan County Fairgrounds.

Lisa Trzil is the founder and organizer of the Gypsy Goddess Festival. She says, “Our mental and emotional and spiritual wellness is very important and, here, all three of those will be covered,” listing off just a few of the resources that will be available like, “life coaches and we’ve got psychic advisers and we’ve got energy healers.”

There will also be an aerial yoga performer, massages and body painters. It’s a chance to get out and enjoy this weekend’s warm weather, as well. The festival will feature indoor and outdoor stages, with vendors both indoors and outside, too.

For more information, visit the Gypsy Goddess Festival website.

