Hackley Community Care closing early due to inclement weather

All Hackley Community Care sites will close at 5 p.m. Officials say they will monitor the weather to decide a safe opening time for Friday morning.

MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. — With snow totals continuing to rise across West Michigan, Hackley Community Care will be closing early Thursday at all sites. No evening services will be held after 5 p.m.

This closure will also impact the Community Care Pharmacy and the Clinton Street NowCare site.

Patients whose care has been impacted will be notified via text of this closure.

"HCC is committed to the safety of our patients and staff and want to ensure everyone remains at home and is able to travel home safely," reads the closure announcement.

This closure comes as schools and businesses across West Michigan shut down due to wintry weather.

As winter storm warnings continue into Friday morning, Hackley Community Care officials say they will monitor the weather to safely determine an opening time for Friday.

For real-time updates, visit the Hackley Community Care Facebook page.

Related video:

Viewer-submitted snow totals in West Michigan 1/15

2/15

3/15

4/15

5/15

6/15

7/15

8/15

9/15

10/15

11/15

12/15

13/15

14/15

15/15 1 / 15

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.