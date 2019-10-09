GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Tuesday morning commuters on the southeast side of Grand Rapids may run into some issues.

Authorities have shut down Hall Street SE between Lafayette Avenue SE and Madison Avenue SE for a house fire. The front of the home has some damage, but there's no word yet on if anyone was injured.

Authorities have not yet confirmed what caused the fire.

A home on Hall Street SE in Grand Rapids was on fire this morning, closing down the roadway Tuesday, Sept. 10.

13 OYS

Drivers should avoid the area if possible.

This is a developing story, check back here for updates.



