HALLOWEEN 2022 | Staying safe while trick-or-treating

With the spookiest day of the year just four days away, a pediatrician with the Cleveland Clinic is offering some helpful tips.

Example video title will go here for this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The costumes are (hopefully) ready to go and eager children are ready to stock up on their favorite candy. But before you step out the door, a few simple tips can help your Halloween be the perfect blend of safe and spooky.

Dr. Purva Grover, a pediatrician with the Cleveland Clinic, says it’s important to make sure children's eyesight is not restricted with masks or other gear.

In addition, getting out the door a little earlier while there’s still daylight makes it easier for not only kids and parents to see their surroundings, but drivers too.

If you are still out while it’s dark and you’re not already wearing light-colored clothing or a reflective costume, glowsticks and flashlights can play a critical role so drivers are able to see you. It’s also good to make sure that costumes are short enough so tripping can be avoided.

For those who are staying at home and greeting trick-or-treaters, Grover suggests having some candy alternatives on-hand for those who may have allergies or not be able to eat candy.

“Water, pretzels, glow sticks, bracelets – I mean the sky is the limit for all of those things,” she said. “Making sure that you are able to offer (those items) to kids who cannot get that candy, and if you are giving out that candy or you’re taking that candy, making sure that it’s safe for your kids to eat.”

The Grand Rapids Police Department has advised in the past to not trick-or-treat alone, to avoid walking on the street and instead use the sidewalk. If you must walk on the street, however, walk on the left side facing traffic.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.