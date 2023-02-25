Hamilton wins first conference championship since 1988 with buzzer-beater

After just going viral for their snow day announcement, Hamilton just outdid themselves by taking home the OK Blue title with a buzzer-beating three-pointer.

HAMILTON, Michigan — Hamilton High School's boys basketball team brought the school to glory for the first time since 1988 after winning the conference championship with an insane buzzer-beater three-pointer.

The team beat Coopersville to take home the long-sought victory on Friday night. The crowd stormed Coopersville's court as the players celebrated winning the OK Blue.

Hamilton had an impressive 16-4 record, while Coopersville had 12-7.

Watch the moment here:

One shining moment: Hamilton boys basketball wins it’s first conference championship since 1988 tonight on a buzzer-beater to knockoff Coopersville! 🏀💛#GoHawkeyes



Thank you to Covering Hawkeye Sports for helping with the video coverage! 🎥 pic.twitter.com/0vOjrEvndO — Zach Harig (@zach_harig) February 25, 2023

Hamilton also recently garnered attention when Superintendent Brad Lusk made an announcement at the end of another winning boys' basketball game that there would be a snow day on Wednesday, Feb. 22. Cheers erupted from the student section.

In a video posted by the district, the game was just wrapping up when sophomore broadcaster Aiden Lynch began yelling, "Breaking news! Lusk calls a snow day!"

The student section is seen cheering and dancing as they begin filing out of the gym as Lynch says, "I have never seen that before!"

The story has been shared by various national news outlets, including Jimmy Kimmel Live and Good Morning America.

There’s no better way to inform the students of a snow day than at the end of a big boys basketball win. Way to go, Dr. Lusk! Sophomore broadcaster Aiden Lynch with the call of the century on the live broadcast! 😂👏 Stay safe tomorrow, Hawkeyes! Posted by Hamilton Community Schools on Tuesday, February 21, 2023

Their next game is on Tuesday, Feb. 28 against Holland Public Schools.

