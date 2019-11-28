ALLEGAN COUNTY, Mich — Firefighters in Allegan County started their holiday battling a fire Thursday morning.

According to the South Haven Area Emergency Services (SHAES), they were joined by Ganges Township firefighters to knock down a fired at a grain dryer on the Hamlin Farm. The farm is located on 111th Avenue near 66th Street in Casco Township.

The SHAES says the call came in around 7 a.m. and when they arrived, the grain dryer was completely engulfed in flames.

The firefighters were able to protect nearby storage silos that contained more than 100,000 bushels of grains.

Water needed to be shuttled in to the scene by tankers, but it was put out and no one was injured in the incident.

