Hand2Hand will help 9,100 kids over the Thanksgiving weekend—and they could use your help

OTTAWA COUNTY, Michigan — Hand2Hand is asking for your help to feed hungry children over the long Thanksgiving holiday weekend.

Hand2Hand is a nonprofit that sends kids home with a backpack of food for the weekend to ensure they're eating enough when away from school.

Just since the start of the school year, the number of kids they serve has risen from 8,300 to 9,100 weekly. Some of that is the expansion of their program into other schools, some of that is increased need inside the schools they already serve.

So how can you help?

"Especially during this holiday season financial gifts are huge, a $5 donation sends home a full weekend backpack of food which consists of 10-12 food items. So those financial gifts are super helpful," said Katie Bartels, Hand2Hand Director of Giving. "We also have different community packing events for members of community to pack that food that gets sent home."

"It's more than just food, it's comfort and happiness. I think over the holiday season that is truly what we are trying to share with our community and those who are in need, trying to love them through a bag of weekend food filled with love and joy over this holiday season," said Bartels.

Hand2Hand serves eight counties in West Michigan. It's an opt-in program, which means slips go home at the start of the school year and families can sign up through their school.

To learn more about Hand2Hand, visit their website.

