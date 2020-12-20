Now there is no need to worry because officials say Santa was not hurt in this hang gliding incident.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A hang-gliding Santa was rescued in Rio Linda on Sunday. Sacramento Metro Fire responded to an incident of a hang glider getting stuck in some power lines on a power pole near 7th Ave. What they didn't expect to see was Santa Claus getting stuck in some power lines.

CHP North Sacramento also responded to the incident and posted about it on Facebook saying, "We typically don’t respond to a 'Rudolph lane-changed me' call, but when you get multiple calls... it’s best to go check it out."

SMUD was called to turn off the power before before Metro Fire helped get Santa down. About 200 homes were without power for a little bit.

"Turns out Santa was trying to get some last minute fun in before the holiday and got into a hot wire situation," CHP North Sacramento said in their Facebook post.

Now there is no need to worry because officials say Santa was not hurt in this hang gliding incident. Santa was flying solo today, meaning Rudolph and the other reindeer are also safe.