Harmful blue-green algae bloom confirmed in Allegan County's Swan Lake

All people and pets should avoid contact with Swan Lake where the bloom is visible until it has dissipated or is gone entirely.

ALLEGAN COUNTY, Mich. — Swan Lake in Allegan County has been confirmed to contain a harmful bloom of blue-green algae, according to the Allegan County Health Department.

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) tested samples of the algae bloom collected in late July, which came back positive for the presence of algal toxin microcystin.

Actions to take in the areas where the bloom is visible:

Avoid areas with scummy water in the lake or with water that looks like spilled paint or pea soup, floating scums, or has a green sheen to it. These may contain flecks, mats, foam, sheens, streaks, or clumps.

Avoid water-related activities in areas where the bloom is visible. Individuals that have skin contact, swallow large amounts, or play in the water are susceptible to illness.

Keep pets from drinking or playing in the lake water. Symptoms of illness often appear quicker in animals than in humans – sometimes in minutes to a few hours. Symptoms in animals can include vomiting, diarrhea, fatigue, staggered walking, excessive salivation, convulsions, erratic behavior, physical distress, and death.

Do not boat or ski in water with HABs (may create water spray in the air).

Use caution if eating fish and mussels from impacted bodies of water.

Do not water lawns or gardens with water from impacted bodies of water because may create a water spray in the air.

If you or your pet(s) have been exposed to HABs:

Shower yourself and pet(s) immediately

Contact your medical provider or veterinarian if you or your pet have ingested or been exposed to HABs

Contact Poison Control at 800-222-1222 or call your medical provider if you have been exposed to or swallowed water with HABs and have symptoms

You can report suspicious-looking algae to EGLE by calling the Environmental Assistance Center at 800-662-9278 or by emailing AlgaeBloom@michigan.gov.

For more information on HABs and your health, contact MDHHS at 800-648-6942.

