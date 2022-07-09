Harmony Hall closing in October to continue growth in new facility

The brewing company says they plan to shutdown sometime in early October, but will stay open through the duration of ArtPrize.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A well-known West Michigan Brewery is shutting their doors, but the owners say it's good news.

Harmony Brewing Company is planning to shut down its "Hall" on Bridge Street in order to move to a new facility to keep up with growing production demand.

The brewing company says they plan to shutdown sometime in early October, but will stay open through the duration of ArtPrize. The Hall is planning to host pieces for this year's event from Sept. 15 to Oct. 2.

Although the new location has not yet been announced, Harmony Brewing Co. posted on their Facebook that their brewery in Eastown plans to continue many of the events that community members have come to love.

The post went on to thank the Harmony community, musicians and artists who played there, local organizations and their staff.

According to the owners, a farewell party is currently in the works and you can stay up to date through the Harmony Brewing Company Facebook page.

