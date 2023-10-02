HEARTWARMING | Country Dairy surprises elementary students with ice cream, mascot

After a teacher took a video of her students sharing their favorite ice cream flavors, Country Dairy decided to stop by Thursday as a surprise.

HART, Mich. — What kid doesn't like ice cream? Some West Michigan students were surprised with a heartwarming visit Thursday from a local dairy farm.

Katelynn Flanery is a teacher at Spitler Elementary School in Hart. Recently, she was teaching shapes when one student realized a circle and a cone looks like an ice cream cone.

The entire class started sharing their favorite flavors, a moment she caught on camera and posted to Facebook.

Then, someone at Country Dairy in New Era saw the video and surprised the class Thursday with some frozen treats and their mascot, Moo.

Country Dairy Tour Manager Jeff Swanson said the company works to give back to the community whenever they can.

"People around here, oftentimes come down to Country Dairy for meals and for ice cream, and all of that. And this is just another way that we can give back to some of these kids," said Swanson.

To make their visit even more special, the teacher that shared the video used to work at Country Dairy about two years ago, so she was able to see some of her old co-workers again during the surprise.

"It's, you know, one of those heartwarming things that you can do in the community and stuff and just give back to the community," Swanson said.

