Businesses in Hastings impacted by Consumers Energy gas outage

Around 4,500 customers in the Hastings area are without gas, prompting some restaurants in the area to close for the entire day.

Consumers had to manually shut off gas to homes and businesses.

Donna Kensington, the owner of Razor's Edge Hair Designers, is without heat in her building and hot water.

"For shampooing or for rinsing, we basically have gotten in touch with our clients, let them know what's happening at the salon today," said Kensington. "Nobody wants to be rinsed with ice-cold water."

Those like Randy Loughry couldn't use his stove to make lunch.

"I was thinking about Easter dinner so how are we going to make that," said Loughry. "But I have a grill, so tip for you guys."

While he's got Easter figured out, Loughry and others in town stopped by the Kickin Kurbz Food Truck at Commercial Bank Hastings, one of only a few places still open to eat at.

Lisa Uptgraft owns the truck with her husband. They plan to stay open later the rest of the week in the city to help give neighbors another food option.

"We have a lot of friends that are firemen and just first response and even that work for Consumers, so if they can stop in and grab a bite to eat or even just friends and family, there's not much to eat right now that's open so hopefully that works out better for them soon with that gas leak," said Uptgraft.

Consumers Energy Spokesperson Brian Wheeler says they hope to reconnect their customer's as soon as they can.

"Once that new gas line is ready, we reconnect everybody," said Wheeler. "So we we expect that today on Thursday, we're going to start the process of reconnecting people to our gas system that will take today and tomorrow for sure. And likely will continue into the weekend."

