Hastings Fire Chief of 40 years passes away

HASTINGS, Mich. — Hastings Fire Chief Roger Caris passed away Wednesday, the Department announced.

Caris served for 49 years and was acting chief for around 40 years.

Funeral arrangements are being made and will be announced at a later date.

"Please keep his family and your community fire department members in your thoughts and prayers," the department said.

