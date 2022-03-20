Crews respond to Hastings fire; no injuries reported

Police say the fire is believed to have originated from the woodfire oven.

HASTINGS, Mich. — Crews responded to a fire at a business in downtown Hastings Sunday morning.

The fire was reported around 3:30 a.m. at Vinnie's Woodfired Saloon on E State Street. A patrolling officer had noticed smoke and flames coming out of the building's roof, according to Deputy Chief Julissa Kelly with the Hastings Police Department.

The fire is believed to have originated from the woodfire oven. Police say the oven is typically left on, and the last restaurant crew left the building around midnight.

Authorities have confirmed that no one was inside the building at the time of the fire.

Police say the fire spread to bordering businesses Under the Sun tanning salon and Ortwein International.

An excavator responded to the scene to demolish the building.

Several roads are closed due to the fire. State Street is currently closed from Boltwood Street and Jefferson Street. Michigan Avenue is closed from E Apple Street to E Court Street. E Apple Street is closed from N Jefferson Street to N Michigan Avenue.

Drivers should find alternate routes.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.