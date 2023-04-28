Hastings Area School System closed due to 'unconfirmed threat'

The closure includes the Community Education & Recreation Center and Daycare. The Thornapple Arts Council Jazz Festival is also impacted.

HASTINGS, Mich. — Schools in the Hastings Area School System are closed Friday due to an "unconfirmed threat," officials say.

On Thursday, school staff members learned a current high school student had allegedly made several posts on social media threatening a shooting at the school. Law enforcement were contacted and an investigation is underway.

Out of an abundance of caution, the school district and the Community Education & Recreation Center and Daycare are closed on Friday while police investigate.

School staff say multiple tips from the public and students are currently being investigated.

The district closure also impacts the Thornapple Arts Council Jazz Festival performances that were due to be held Friday.

An Aubrey Logan concert is scheduled to be held later Friday evening. Officials with the Thornapple Arts Council are still determining whether the performance will continue.

