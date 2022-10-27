Hastings teenager killed in Barry County crash

BARRY COUNTY, Mich. — Michigan State Police said a 17-year-old Hastings teen died in a rollover crash Wednesday evening.
Around 11 p.m., Michigan State Police from the Wayland post responded to a single-vehicle crash in the area of Maple Grove Road near Foster Road in Baltimore Township.
Crash detectives said it appears the driver lost control of the vehicle and overturned into a cornfield.
The 17-year-old passenger was thrown from the vehicle, dying at the scene, police said.
Emergency responders took three other people, including the driver, to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Detectives claim evidence at the scene made them believe speed and alcohol appear to have been factors in the crash.
The investigation into the crash remains open.
