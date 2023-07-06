Hastings Walmart evacuated due to bomb threat investigation

Michigan State Police said bomb-sniffing dogs were called in to search the venue.

HASTINGS, Michigan — Michigan State Police (MSP) from the Wayland post are investigating reports of a bomb threat at the Hastings Walmart in Barry County.

MSP said staff and customers were evacuated from the store, and bomb-sniffing dogs were called in to search the building.

At this time, police are asking you to avoid the area until further notice.

— MSP Fifth District (@MspSouthwestMI) July 6, 2023

