Hastings Walmart evacuated due to bomb threat investigation

HASTINGS, Michigan — Michigan State Police (MSP) from the Wayland post are investigating reports of a bomb threat at the Hastings Walmart in Barry County.
MSP said staff and customers were evacuated from the store, and bomb-sniffing dogs were called in to search the building.
At this time, police are asking you to avoid the area until further notice.
This is a breaking news story. Check back in for updates.
