Hastings woman plans to pay off home with winning lottery ticket

“Winning $100,000 gives me a sense of security and less stress,” she said.

Example video title will go here for this video

HASTINGS, Mich. — A Hastings woman won big.

Debra Cogger, 64, picks up Powerball tickets three times a week. On Sept. 9, it was finally her lucky day.

“I scanned my ticket at a store to check it and got a message to file a claim at the Lottery office. I had the cashier check it and he said, ‘I think you need to go to Lansing for this one!’" said Cogger.

Cogger matched four white balls and the Powerball (11-19-29-63-68, PB: 25) with a ticket bought from the Shell Gas Station at 135 East Green Street in Hastings. Thanks to the Power Play, her prize was multiplied.

“I called my friend and told him I think I won big, so he came over and checked my ticket on the Lottery app. I couldn’t believe it when he told me the ticket was worth $100,000!” she said.

With the money, Cogger plans to pay off her home and save the rest.

“Winning $100,000 gives me a sense of security and less stress,” she said.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.