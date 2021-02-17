Have a Heart | New art installation scattered across GR

Each heart showcases one local nonprofit organization, many of which have been struggling amid COVID-19.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — Valentine’s Day may be over, but Grand Rapids is looking more loved-up than ever.

On Tuesday, Downtown Grand Rapids Inc. announced the installation of its newest World of Winter exhibit: Have a Heart.

The exhibit consists of 12 colorful, 4-foot by six-foot heart-shaped artworks created by 14 local artists. Each heart showcases one local nonprofit organization, many of which have been struggling amid COVID-19. At each installation, viewers are invited to scan QR codes to make financial donations to help support the organizations.

Locations with heart-shaped art installations include:

5 hearts located in the middle of the Uccello's and Cinco de Mayo social zone on Monroe Center.

2 hearts located in Rosa Parks Circle.

5 hearts located at the Grand Rapids Public Museum at 272 Pearl Street NW.

