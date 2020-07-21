Insomnia Cookies opens in Grand Rapids, kicks midnight cookie cravings

The shop is now open for walk-in visits, curbside pick-up and delivery. Masks are required inside.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Cookie lovers, it’s your lucky day. Insomnia Cookies has opened in Grand Rapids.

The company announced Tuesday that the shop is open and ready to serve. Located on Ionia Street in the heart of downtown Grand Rapids, this is the seventh Insomnia Cookies to open in Michigan.

The shop will be open until 12 a.m. Sunday-Wednesday and 1 a.m. Thursday-Saturday. When state restrictions are lifted, the shop plans to extend those hours into the earlier hours of the morning.

The shop is now open for walk-in visits, curbside pick-up and delivery. Masks are required inside.

“We are thrilled to start serving Grand Rapids with this first location right in the heart of downtown. Ionia Avenue is the perfect spot to satisfy any daytime or late-night cookie craving,” said Tom Carusona, Insomnia Cookies’ chief marketing officer.

To make the grand opening week (July 21 – July 27) extra special, the shop has several promotions:

$6 6-packs of Insomnia Cookie’s popular traditional cookies in-store and online from 7/21 – 7/24 at 3 a.m.

Buy one, get one free 12-packs all this weekend from 7/24 – 7/27 at 3 a.m.

Free delivery on your first order with code FREE4GR all this weekend from 7/24 – 7/27 at 3 a.m.

1 free traditional cookie in-store the entire opening week from 7/21 – 7/27 at 3 a.m. Must mention offer.

Frontline workers from Butterworth Hospital and Mercy Health St. Mary’s can receive 25% off their entire order with a special frontline promo code. If you’re a frontline worker at one of these hospitals, email marketing@insomniacookies.com to get your promo code.

Insomnia Cookies has a total of 176 locations across the united states, one of which opened in nearby Allendale in 2018.

The shop sells nine traditional cookie varieties including chocolate chunk and oatmeal raisin, along with six ‘deluxe’ cookie varieties including salted caramel and s’mores. Ice cream, brownies and milk are also among the shop’s menu options.

The new Grand Rapids store is located at 44 Ionia Avenue SW.

