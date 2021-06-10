Have unwanted prescription drugs? Drop them off at Kentwood PD

Liquids – including intravenous solutions, syringes, other sharps and illegal drugs will not be accepted.

KENTWOOD, Mich — The Kentwood Police Department will soon be participating in the 21st Take Drugs Back Day, an initiative that allows community members to dispose of expired, unused and unwanted medications.

The department will collect tablets, capsules, patches and other solid forms of prescription and over-the-counter drugs. Liquids – including intravenous solutions, syringes, other sharps and illegal drugs will not be accepted.

The event is happening Saturday, Oct. 23, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Kentwood Police Department, located at 4742 Walma Avenue SE. According to the department, the service is free and anonymous, with no questions asked.

Over the past 20 Take Back Days, the US Drug Enforcement Administration has brought in more than 7,820 tons of prescription drugs.

Authorities say you should properly dispose of medication and avoid flushing pills down the toilet.

More information about the Take Back Day event can be found here.

