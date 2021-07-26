Have you paid your water bill? The city of Grand Rapids is cracking down

The city's water department had suspended water shutoffs due to lack of payments since March of last year but will resume shutoffs August 1.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The city of Grand Rapids will resume water shutoffs next month for people who have not paid their water and or sewer bills.

This comes after Governor Whitmer put a ban in place preventing water shutoffs during the pandemic.

Just last year, nearly 15-hundred customers received nearly half a million dollars in payment assistance with the help of the Kent County Community Action.

If you do need assistance, you can call them at 616-632-7950.

