Big Lake Brewing hosts first ever Haze Craze Weekend

It's a celebration of Big Lake's Hazy Beers which are known for their "juicy" flavors.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

HOLLAND, Michigan — The weather should be just about perfect for the first ever Haze Craze weekend in downtown Holland.

The brain child of Big Lake Brewing, the four day pub crawl event starts Thursday and includes a 5k run Friday evening, live music on Big Lake's patio, and of course lots of hazy beer.

Six different downtown Holland locations will be featuring Big Lakes hazy brews on tap.

Not familiar with that kind of craft? Big Lake general manager Jeff Genova explains: "It's a juicy beer, it's not bitter like your typical IPA. It's fuller bodied and it's not clear, it's hazy."

Haze Craze 2022 1/5

2/5

3/5

4/5

5/5 1 / 5

Big Lake has lots of fun hazy flavors to choose from like Cotton Candy, Blood Orange and Pina Colada.

Jeff also recommends RSVPing to the free event on EventBrite, visit their website here.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.