Head-on collision with tow truck kills one in Lawrence Twp.

The 33-year-old's small Chevy pickup crossed the center line and collided head-on with a tow truck. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

VAN BUREN COUNTY, Mich. — A car crashed into a tow truck in Lawrence Township on Sunday evening, killing one and injuring another, according to the Michigan State Police

Troopers say a small 1997 Chevy pickup was traveling eastbound on Red Arrow Highway near 55th Street around 7 p.m. The Chevy crossed the center line and collided head-on with a 2012 International tow truck.

The driver of the pickup, 33-year-old Matthew Angel of Bangor, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say seatbelt use is unknown at this time and alcohol is not believed to be a factor.

The driver of the tow truck, a 27-year-old South Haven man, suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was treated at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation by the Michigan State Police.

