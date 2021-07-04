Head-on crash in Ottawa County leaves two with serious injuries

Cleveland Street is closed in both directions while the investigation continues. Drivers are asked to find an alternate route at this time.

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — A two car crash in Ottawa County has left both drivers in serious condition. The accident happened just before 2 p.m., Wednesday on Cleveland Street East of 144th Avenue in Crockery Township.

Ottawa County Sheriff's responded to reports of a head-on crash with one person pinned in their car. On scene investigation showed that a Ford Edge, driven by a 76-year-old Chesterfield man was traveling east on Cleveland Street.

The Ford Edge attempted to pass another car in the westbound lane, crashing head-on with a Honda CRV driven by a 51-year-old Spring Lake woman.

The driver of the Ford Edge sustained serious injuries and was transported to an area hospital. The driver of the Honda CRV sustained critical injuries and had to be freed from her car by Fire-Rescue.

Cleveland Street is closed in both directions while the investigation continues. Drivers are asked to find an alternate route at this time.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.