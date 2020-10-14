x
Head-on crash kills one in Marshall

MARSHALL, Mich — A two-vehicle crash killed a man Tuesday afternoon in Fawn River Township.  

Police say the crash happened at around 12:47 p.m. on US-12 near Carls Road.

Preliminary investigation indicates that a 43-year-old Sturgis man was traveling westbound on US-12 in a 2003 Jeep Liberty when a 39-year-old Sturgis man driving a 2001 Ford 150 crossed the center line and struck the Jeep head-on. The driver of the Jeep was pronounced dead on scene, police say.

The driver of the Ford was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, along with a 42-year-old female passenger of the Jeep.

Police say it is unknown at this time if alcohol was a factor. The crash is currently under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Tpr. Jason Sylvester of the Michigan State Police Marshall Post.

