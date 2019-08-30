SARANAC, Mich. — Doctors say heart complications are what led to a 12-year-old football player's collapse and eventual death earlier this week.

Spectrum Health officials confirm with 13 ON YOUR SIDE Skylar Lasby suffered a sudden cardiac death from an abnormal heartbeat. Officials say additional tests are being done for heart disease, but that Lasby didn't show any signs of significant trauma or other disease or infections.

Lasby just started 7th grade at Saranac Junior/Senior High School. He was at football practice when he collapsed during a non-contact drill Wednesday, Aug. 28. He required immediate medical attention that night and was airlifted to the hospital, where he later died.

A dozen or so counselors were on site at Saranac schools following Lasby's death to help students and teachers process the sudden news. Lasby had been playing for a community youth league, but he had made friends with many members of the high school football teams.

On Thursday night, the Saranac varsity football team played their first game of the season against Beal City -- holding a moment of silence for Lasby. Players also wore #2 stickers on their helmets in honor of the 12-year-old's jersey number.

Saranac JV/Varsity Football Thank you Beal City High School Football Team, Sports Boosters, and ... the Beal City community for the moment of silence for the Lasby family, wearing #2 as part of your uniform, plus donating proceeds from your 50/50 to them! What an amazing community you have! F.A.M.I.L.Y.

The community will be holding a vigil in honor of Lasby on Friday night. It starts at 9 p.m. at the Saranac football stadium. A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the family with expenses. So far, it has surpassed the $5,000 goal with more than $11,000 being raised.

