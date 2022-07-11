Heart of West Michigan needs your help collecting supplies for students

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The 2022-23 school year nears as the middle of summer arrives, meaning parents and guardians should start preparing for back-to-school shopping.
Unfortunately, this can become a stressful time as not everyone can afford all the supplies that every student needs to succeed in the classroom. Which is why Heart of West Michigan United Way is here to help.
"Stuffing the Bus" is the method United Way plans to do that. The goal is to collect over 25,000 back-to-school supplies with your donations so every child is best prepared to succeed.
Supplies will be given to elementary and middle school students in Grand Rapids, Kentwood, Wyoming and Sparta school districts.
Here are some suggested donations that could really make an impact:
- backpacks
- #2 pencils
- crayons
- pens
- washable markers
- colored pencils
- folders
- spiral notebooks
- glue sticks
- pencil boxes/bags
- erasers
- scissors
- scientific calculators
- Kleenex
The annual collection drive will be from July 18 to Aug. 8 and United Way is looking for groups to help form collection teams. So, why not gather your coworkers, family and friends and register as a team?
Collecting items can be done online, in-person or by signing-up as a public drop-off site.
If you can't form a team, don't worry, as you can participate as an individual. Donated items can also be purchased online through a virtual store here or left at any public drop-off site.
Drop-off Sites
Heart of West Michigan United Way
118 Commerce Ave SW, Grand Rapids MI 49503
Macatawa Bank
All Kent County Macatawa Bank locations.
* Visit hwmuw.org/stuff-the-bus for hours.
