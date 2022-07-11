Heart of West Michigan needs your help collecting supplies for students

United Way will be "stuffing the bus" with donated back-to-school supplies so every child is best prepared to succeed during the upcoming school year.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The 2022-23 school year nears as the middle of summer arrives, meaning parents and guardians should start preparing for back-to-school shopping.

Unfortunately, this can become a stressful time as not everyone can afford all the supplies that every student needs to succeed in the classroom. Which is why Heart of West Michigan United Way is here to help.

"Stuffing the Bus" is the method United Way plans to do that. The goal is to collect over 25,000 back-to-school supplies with your donations so every child is best prepared to succeed.

Supplies will be given to elementary and middle school students in Grand Rapids, Kentwood, Wyoming and Sparta school districts.

Here are some suggested donations that could really make an impact:

backpacks

#2 pencils

crayons

pens

washable markers

colored pencils

folders

spiral notebooks

glue sticks

pencil boxes/bags

erasers

scissors

scientific calculators

Kleenex

The annual collection drive will be from July 18 to Aug. 8 and United Way is looking for groups to help form collection teams. So, why not gather your coworkers, family and friends and register as a team?

Collecting items can be done online, in-person or by signing-up as a public drop-off site.

If you can't form a team, don't worry, as you can participate as an individual. Donated items can also be purchased online through a virtual store here or left at any public drop-off site.

Drop-off Sites

Heart of West Michigan United Way

118 Commerce Ave SW, Grand Rapids MI 49503

Macatawa Bank

All Kent County Macatawa Bank locations.

* Visit hwmuw.org/stuff-the-bus for hours.

