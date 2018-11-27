ALLENDALE TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Heating lamps are the likely cause of a kennel fire that killed 13 dogs in Allendale Township.

The incident happened Monday morning at Whispering Oaks Farm Kennel on 84th Avenue. The Allendale Township Fire Department responded to the fire just before 2 a.m. Four other agencies assisted in putting out the flames, which were contained mostly to the attic.

►Previous: ‘To lose 13 is unthinkable:’ Arson not suspected in kennel fire

Firefighters were able to rescue 29 dogs, but 13 puppies died of smoke inhalation.

The beagle puppies are two of five that survived the kennel fire.

Investigators are calling the fire "accidental." Allendale Township Fire Chief Mike Keefe said Tuesday, Nov. 27 that improper placement of heat lamps was the likely cause of the fire.

The incident is still under investigation.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 WZZM