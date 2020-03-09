Police focused on two homes near intersection of Crofton St. SE and Francis Ave. SE

Several police agencies are outside a pair of homes on the southeast side of Grand Rapids this morning.

The homes are in the 1600 block of Francis Ave. SE near the intersection of Crofton St. SE and Francis Ave. SE.

Police have not released any details about the situation, but our crew at the scene saw officers ask someone in the first home to bring children out of the home. Shortly after, a woman walked out of the home with three children.

Police then turned their attention to the second home, which is directly next door to the first.

Around 3 a.m., a crowd of bystanders got into an altercation with police. Our crew at the scene saw police put one person from the crowd into handcuffs. The crowd backed off shortly after that.

Around 3:40 a.m., our crew saw police walk a man out of the second house in handcuffs.

GRPD was the first agency to respond, but have since been joined by Michigan State Police and Wyoming Police.

A SWAT team arrived shortly before 4 a.m. Our crews observed them carry someone out of the second home and put them in an ambulance.

This story is developing and we will have have more details throughout the morning.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.