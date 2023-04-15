x
Residents asked to avoid the area after 'heavy sheen' found on Grand Rapids pond

The Kent County Health Department says you should avoid this pond adjacent to Millennium Park.
Credit: peangdao - stock.adobe.com

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Residents are asked to avoid the are after a 'heavy sheen' was found on a pond adjacent to Millennium Park, the Kent County Health Department says. 

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) was out investigating flooding when they found the sheen. 

EGLE says you should stay out of and avoid all contact with the water in this area.

The location of the pond can be found below: 

Credit: Kent Co. Health Dept.
Residents are asked to avoid the area of this pond near Millennium Park.

The EGLE Office of Oil, Mineral, and Gas is inspecting the sheen at this time.

    

